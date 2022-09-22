“He’s an extraordinary player” Varane sends a message of support to Pogba

Raphael Varane has sent a message of support to Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as the midfielder struggles with injury and off-field problems.

Pogba has been plagued by injury since the summer, and he has not made his competitive debut for Juventus since he moved to the club at the end of last season.

The Bianconeri had secured his signature on a free transfer to help them solve their midfield problems.

But he got injured in the preseason and delayed undergoing surgery, which could now scupper his chance of playing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder remains one of the most important players in France, and Varane says they cannot wait for him to return to the pitch.

He said as quoted by Football Italia:

“Of course I won’t talk about the legal news. He’s a friend of mine. I support him and he faces challenges, including this injury. He has to be okay to come back as soon as possible.

“He’s an extraordinary player, we want to see him on the pitch and fulfilled, we want to see him come back as soon as possible and enjoy himself.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the key players for his club and country, so everyone is waiting for him to return.

He would be keen to play at the football Mundial, but he has to return to fitness quick enough to achieve that.