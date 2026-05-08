Juventus have several attackers who have struggled for consistency this season, including Lois Openda, who joined the club in the summer from RB Leipzig. The Belgian forward arrived in Turin with a strong reputation, having previously been regarded as one of the most promising attackers in German football, which led Juventus to invest in him with high expectations.

Since his arrival, however, Openda has found it difficult to settle and has yet to consistently replicate the form that made him stand out in Germany. He has now worked under two different managers at Juventus and has struggled to make a strong impact under either of them, leading to growing criticism of his performances at the Allianz Stadium.

There is already speculation that Juventus could consider a sale in the upcoming transfer window if a suitable offer arrives. Despite this, current manager Luciano Spalletti has continued to show faith in the player and has publicly defended him during a challenging spell.

Spalletti Defends Struggling Forward

Spalletti has emphasised the importance of patience and balance within the squad, particularly when managing players who are adapting to new systems and expectations. The manager insists that selection decisions are based on overall team needs rather than individual shortcomings.

Speaking via Calciomercato, Spalletti said: “That’s another mistake I made that you didn’t mention, because I have to choose and I make choices by trying to consider everything, maybe I miss something. He’s working hard, he’s deadly in terms of availability, everyone loves him, and if I didn’t let him play it’s because I thought the others were better and because I thought they could give us more results.”

The comments highlight the manager’s belief that Openda still has a role to play within the squad, even if he has not yet secured a regular starting position.

Uncertain Future At Juventus

Despite the manager’s backing, Openda’s long-term future remains uncertain. His performances have not yet met expectations, and Juventus are reportedly open to considering offers if the right opportunity arises in the transfer market.

The Belgian forward is widely expected to understand that improvement will be necessary if he is to establish himself as a key player at the club. Juventus will be hoping that he can rediscover the form that made him such a highly rated attacker before his move to Italy.