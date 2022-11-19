“He’s not for sale” Serie A club insists Juventus target is not for sale

Juventus has been linked with a move for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and earlier reports claim they are preparing to bid 50m euros for his signature.

Lazio is facing a tough task in their bid to keep him because the midfielder’s contract runs out at the end of next season.

They remain confident that he will stay, but Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the Bianconeri might convince him to join them.

If he decides to leave, Lazio will struggle to keep him, but Claudio Lotito, their president, doesn’t think that will happen.

He admits he knows about the rumours but insists they don’t want to sell him.

He said via Il Bianconero:

“Everyone says Milinkovic go here or go there, but he’s not for sale, it’s known how much he’s worth to me and Lazio, and I’m stuck on talks about renewal. Among other things, I want wish both him and Vecino a great World Cup, given that they will represent Lazio.”

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is arguably the best player at Lazio now and they will not want to lose him easily.

However, the midfielder will also have to decide if he wants to stay in Rome or leave.

If he wants to be teammates with Dusan Vlahovic, the Biancocelesti might be forced to sell him.