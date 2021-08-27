“He’s not joining Manchester City” Ronaldo will not be playing for Pep Guardiola

The Ronaldo transfer saga is a fast-moving story, everyone and their uncle had thought that he was on his way to Manchester City, however, that has all changed within the last few hours, so much so that City are no longer in the picture, which leaves the path open for the Portuguese maestro to be reunited with United and his old teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Well known transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has been busy tweeting today with updates and just a few minutes ago he posted up his latest update and it is very revealing.

Manchester City have decided to LEAVE negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s NOT joining Manchester City – club position has been so clear in the last minutes. 🚫🔵 #MCFC #Ronaldo Important to clarify: personal terms have never been agreed, same for fee for Juventus. ❌ pic.twitter.com/lEE5A6XSKY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Romano followed that tweet up with this one just a few minutes later.

Manchester United are preparing their official contract proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo! Jorge Mendes will receive it soon. Man Utd are “confident” now. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC #Ronaldo Paul Pogba is currently not involved in any talk. Man City are OUT of the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/Ay4GUZfduS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

If Ronaldo does move to United then he will at least keep his legacy intact with the Red Devil fans, it would have been unforgivable for most of them if he had joined their bitter noisy neighbours.

Nothing is certain yet but it now looks like United will win the race to sign the 26-year-old, however, do not be at all surprised if there is a few last-minute twists and turns, this is a very fast-moving fluid situation.