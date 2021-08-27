Ronaldo
“He’s not joining Manchester City” Ronaldo will not be playing for Pep Guardiola

August 27, 2021 - 2:47 pm

The Ronaldo transfer saga is a fast-moving story, everyone and their uncle had thought that he was on his way to Manchester City, however, that has all changed within the last few hours, so much so that City are no longer in the picture, which leaves the path open for the Portuguese maestro to be reunited with United and his old teammate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Well known transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has been busy tweeting today with updates and just a few minutes ago he posted up his latest update and it is very revealing.

Romano followed that tweet up with this one just a few minutes later.

If Ronaldo does move to United then he will at least keep his legacy intact with the Red Devil fans, it would have been unforgivable for most of them if he had joined their bitter noisy neighbours.

Nothing is certain yet but it now looks like United will win the race to sign the 26-year-old, however, do not be at all surprised if there is a few last-minute twists and turns, this is a very fast-moving fluid situation.

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 27, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    he`s not welcome back!

    • Avatar
      Reply martinn August 27, 2021 at 2:54 pm

      to Juventus!

