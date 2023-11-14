In the last few weeks, Daniele Rugani has risen to prominence, proving himself to be a more than reliable choice at the back.

The Italian arrived at Juventus as a young defender in 2015 but had often struggled for playing time.

In the last two seasons under Max Allegri, the former Empoli man has been reduced to a mere benchwarmer.

But due to the lack of options in defense, the coach fielded the 29-year-old as a replacement for injured club captain Danilo in the three-man backline.

Rugani has been noticeably solid in the last few weeks, helping the Bianconeri register several clean sheets. He also scored a scrappy, yet important goal against Cagliari last weekend.

For his part, the player’s agent Davide Torchia revealed the secrets behind the defender’s exploits while comparing him to Juventus legend Andrea Barzagli who reached his peak late in his career.

“Daniele is Tenacious in pursuing his objectives and doesn’t get discouraged in difficult moments,” said Torchia in his interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“When he was taken into consideration, I always responded with evidence of great reliability. You need to be tenacious and have these qualities to stay for eight or nine years at Juve.

“I agree, defenders peak after reaching the age of 28. Daniele is 29 and is now reaching his peak.

“Remember Barzagli who arrived at Juve at the age of 30, and afterwards, he had been the best central defender in Europe for the following five or six years, which says a lot.”

Rugani’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season, but the two parties are currently working on an extension.