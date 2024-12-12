Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli insists Francisco Conceicao will stay at the club beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri signed the 21-year-old on a dry loan towards the end of last summer’s transfer session. The club was running out of funds at that stage after spending circa 180 million euros on the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez, so they paid 7 million euros to secure the Portuguese winger on a loan deal from Porto that doesn’t include an obligation or an option to buy.

Nevertheless, it later emerged that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes had already orchestrated a gentlemen’s agreement over a permanent transfer in the summer of 2025. Juventus consider the super agent as a strong ally, and the two parties are also working together to land Benfica defender Antonio Silva, according to circulating reports.

Since his first appearance in Juventus colors, Conceicao was already winning the supporters’ favor thanks to his trickery and fighting spirit. He has now become a bona fide fan favorite at the Allianz Stadium, as the Bianconeri faithful would loathe to lose his services after a single year.

But the good news for Juventini everywhere is that the Portugal international appears destined to stay, at least based on Giuntoli’s promise.

The Juventus director confirms the great rapport the club shares with the player and his agent which should pave the way for permanent transfer.

“The relationship with him and the agent is excellent,” said the former Napoli sporting director in his pre-match interview with Prime Video (via IlBianconero) ahead of Wednesday’s night 2-0 victory over Manchester City

“We want him to stay with us and I think that’s also his will. He’s staying 100%”.

This season, Conceicao has thus far contributed with a couple of goals and five assists in his 15 appearances across all competitions.