“He’s staying,” Ronaldo’s partner gives update on his future

Georgina Rodriguez, the partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed that the Juventus striker is staying in Turin.

There has been speculation about the future of the attacker after he reportedly moved his luxury cars back to Portugal.

The just-concluded campaign was a tough one for the Bianconeri as they toiled to earn a place in the Italian top four.

They won the Italian Cup and the Super Cup but struggled in the league and Champions League.

Ronaldo played his part well by scoring the goals that should be enough to earn them another Serie A title, but it wasn’t to be.

Being the best-paid player in the team doesn’t help if it is underperforming and the attacker was under serious scrutiny this season.

Several reports suggested that he would leave the club especially if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

They made the top four, but there are uncertainties about his prolonged stay at the club still.

Georginia was filming a docuseries and a fan asked her if Ronaldo would leave or stay at Juve and her reply on Instagram was “He’s staying.”

It remains to be seen if this will be good or bad news for Juventus.