Former Juventus striker Roberto Boninsegna has expressed his admiration for Dusan Vlahovic, despite some fans calling for better performances from the Serbian forward. Vlahovic has been a key figure for Juventus since the start of the season, with the club relying on him to lead the line and provide goals. Although his performances have faced criticism from some sections of the fanbase, Boninsegna believes the striker possesses the qualities necessary to be a top centre-forward for the Bianconeri.

Juventus opted not to pursue a new striker in the summer transfer window, demonstrating their confidence in Vlahovic’s abilities to deliver the goals needed for success this season. The 24-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality, contributing important goals at times, but there is an expectation that he will continue to elevate his game as the campaign progresses.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Juventus’ highly anticipated match against Inter Milan this weekend, Boninsegna shared his thoughts on Vlahovic’s performances. He praised the striker’s attributes, indicating that Vlahovic has the potential to be a consistent goal-scoring threat for Juventus. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Boninsegna stated:

“Yes. I’ve been saying it for a long time. He’s strong, massive, he fills up front, he’s a reference, he’s a ‘left-footer’ full of courage. A good centre-forward. I also like Retegui from Atalanta, he scores easily.”

The veteran’s comments underscore his belief that Vlahovic possesses the right characteristics to be a formidable forward. His physical presence, bravery, and ability to serve as a focal point in attack are attributes that can help Juventus in big games. However, the challenge for Vlahovic remains in converting these qualities into more consistent goal-scoring performances, including scoring multiple goals per match, which would significantly enhance the team’s offensive output.

For Juventus to compete effectively in all competitions, Vlahovic will need to step up and deliver more goals. The expectation is for him to find the back of the net with greater regularity, scoring braces and hat-tricks when possible, to help elevate the team’s standing in both Serie A and European competitions. The Serbian forward’s development and ability to deliver in key moments will be vital as the season progresses and Juventus continues its push for silverware.