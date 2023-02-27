“He’s the best Juve have” – Sergio Brio heaps praise on Brazilian defender

When Juventus host Torino on Tuesday, it will be a special occasion for Gleison Bremer who made the crosstown switch last summer.

The Brazilian rose to prominence during his time with the Granata, so it was only a matter of time before he finds himself a more glamorous accommodation.

Despite a few negative outings, the 25-year-old has established himself as a stalwart in Max Allegri’s back-three.

According to Juventus legend Sergio Brio, Bremer is undoubtedly the best defender at the club. The 66-year-old explains how the former Torino man has different characteristics from the others, marking him a throwback.

“He’s the best Juve have, at least if we’re talking about defenders in the same sense that existed in my day,” said Brio in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“The others, from Bonucci to Danilo and Alex Sandro, I don’t consider them defenders. Bremer, on the other hand, is a good marker. He’s tough on his opponent, fast, and determined.

“Maybe he’s still not performing as he did in the past seasons at Torino, but the Juventus shirt weighs heavily, so a little adjustment period is normal.”

The former centre-back also reserved some praise for Angel Di Maria who has been on spectacular form recently but wishes he was still a bit younger.

“Di Maria is a champion. My only concern is his age. Having him at 25 would have been something else, at least in terms of continuity.

“In the Derby, it’s not enough to be stronger on paper. Juve should remember that.”

Brio joined Juventus in 1978 and remained at the club until the end of his playing days in 1990. He was an integral part of the 80s golden generation, forming a superb backline with fellow legends Antonio Cabrini, Claudio Gentile, and Gaetano Scirea.