Juventus remain firmly in contention to sign Jonathan David, as the striker approaches the final stages of his contract with Lille and edges closer to becoming a free agent. The Canadian international is running down his current deal, and despite Lille’s efforts to secure his future with a contract extension, uncertainty surrounds his intentions. The French club are keen to retain him and has reportedly presented a new offer, but David appears poised to explore opportunities elsewhere, particularly with several top European sides expressing serious interest in his services.

The forward has maintained impressive form throughout the current campaign, continuing to demonstrate his attacking quality and consistency in front of the goal. Given his performances, he is being viewed as a strong candidate to replace Dusan Vlahovic, with Juventus reportedly planning to offload the Serbian striker after the season. The Bianconeri see David as a player capable of filling that void effectively and contributing immediately to their attacking setup.

While David’s potential free agent status makes him an attractive prospect from a transfer fee perspective, the financial package involved remains a significant hurdle. His representatives are reportedly demanding a substantial salary alongside considerable signing-on fees. These financial requirements have proven to be a stumbling block for several interested clubs and have reportedly impacted Juventus’s position in the race to secure his signature.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, these high demands have caused Juventus to fall behind several Premier League clubs who are also pursuing the player. Despite being available without a transfer fee, David is not expected to be a low-cost acquisition. His talent and profile command a premium, and his current market standing reflects his reputation as one of the most in-demand attackers in world football.

David’s situation continues to be monitored closely, and while Juventus still admire his qualities, they will need to carefully assess whether the financial terms required to complete the deal align with their broader squad planning and economic constraints. Should the conditions become more favourable, the Bianconeri may yet return to the front of the queue in the pursuit of one of the game’s most exciting forwards.