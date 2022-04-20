rudiger
High financial expectations will scupper Juventus move for defender

April 20, 2022 - 11:15 am

Juventus has been linked with a move for Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger for some time now.

The German is running down his contract at the English club and he looks likely to leave them when this campaign finishes.

Juve is not the only club looking to add him to their squad, considering he is one of the finest defenders around right now.

A move for him could prove tricky for the Bianconeri because they have recently set limits to the amount they will pay any player on their team, including new signings.

As a free agent, Rudiger will want to get the best salary on offer before he leaves Chelsea for a new destination.

Tuttomercatoweb claims his demands are too much. Without disclosing how much he has asked suitors for, the report claims Juve and other clubs interested in him are moving towards other destinations because they cannot meet his contract demands.

Rudiger is one of the finest defenders in the world and he has achieved so much in the last year, which should make him an ideal signing.

However, he is probably at the peak of his career now and he would not get better.

The defender will be a good addition to our squad, but we should only sign him if it financially makes sense for us. 

