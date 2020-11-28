High flying English team to rival Juventus for Bundesliga star

David Alaba is set to cause a transfer tug of war when this season finally ends.

The Austrian is set to be a free agent at the end of this campaign after he couldn’t reach an agreement with Bayern over the renewal of his contract.

The Germans have withdrawn their contract offer as he would not sign it unless it met his demands.

That has opened the door for him to sign a pre-contract with another team in the next transfer window.

Juventus has been interested in signing him, but the Bianconeri aren’t the only team looking to sign him with Real Madrid also keen.

Calciomercato is reporting that both teams have been joined by Chelsea in the race to sign the 28-year-old.

The Blues backed Frank Lampard very well in the last transfer window after he became their manager last season.

They spent over 200m euros on new signings and their plan is to win the Premier League which means they will keep spending to achieve that dream.

They have identified Alaba as a signing that will edge them closer to winning the title in England and they will look to beat Juventus to his signature.

The report says they have already started negotiations with his camp.

Juve has been the preferred destination for some of the best free agents and the Bianconeri will hope that their reputation can lure Alaba to Turin.