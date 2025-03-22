Douglas Luiz could be on his way back to the Premier League at the end of this season, with one club expressing serious interest in acquiring his signature.

The Brazilian midfielder moved from England’s top flight to Juventus earlier this season after an impressive spell at Aston Villa. When Luiz arrived at Juventus, the club was confident they had secured one of the finest midfielders available. However, his time in Italy has not gone as expected, and Luiz has struggled to show the form that made him a key figure at Villa Park.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus may look to offload the 26-year-old at the end of this season. His performances have not met the expectations set by his transfer, and the club could decide to cut their losses.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest has reportedly shown serious interest in Luiz, with the Premier League club chasing a Champions League spot. The report claims Forest sees him as a player who could significantly strengthen their squad, particularly if they manage to secure a top-four finish in the league and qualify for the prestigious competition. The club is eager to add him to their ranks and make him one of their key players next season.

Given his difficulties in adapting to Italian football, Luiz may not be suited to Juventus’ style of play. Juventus may feel it is in their best interest to sell him while they can, especially if Forest offers a good fee for his signature. It is likely that a move away from Italy would suit both the player and the club.

In conclusion, it appears a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Douglas Luiz, with Nottingham Forest showing strong interest in securing his services. His time at Juventus may be limited, as the club is reportedly considering offloading him when the season ends.