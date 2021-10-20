High profile Juventus fan urges them to keep Dybala and avoid a Donnarumma situation

High profile Juventus fan Francesco Oppini spoke about the club in an interview with TMW Radio and urged the Bianconeri to tie down Dybala to a new deal soon.

The club and the Argentinian have spent much of the last year negotiating a new contract.

They haven’t reached an agreement yet and Dybala can talk to other clubs from the start of next year.

AC Milan similarly struggled to get Gianluigi Donnarumma on a new deal and they eventually lost him on a free transfer to PSG in the last transfer window.

Players leaving their club for free has become too familiar and Oppini is worried that it could happen to Juve with Dybala.

He admits the attacker has struggled recently and the club should tread cautiously with him, but says it is important he is on a contract so that the club can make some money when he leaves.

Oppini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We need to understand if a player like him, with the problems he has had in recent seasons, can give reliability. To avoid Donnarumma cases it is better to have a player under contract to be able to resell him and make a capital gain.

“It is strange what happens to Dybala, MVP with Sarri, then a physical and mental collapse. It is inevitable to renew him, given that other players take higher figures than him and for no reason in the team “.