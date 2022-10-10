Every summer, Juventus look to poach the best available free agents on the market. Paul Pogba and Angel De Maria are only the last examples.

But since the Argentine is running on a short-term contract, the management is already thinking about a capable replacement.

Recently, Marco Asensio has emerged as a possible candidate for the role. The 26-year-old has fallen down in Carlo Ancelotti’s pecking order and will be looking to leave Real Madrid once his contract expires at the end of the season.

But according to TuttoJuve, the Spaniard’s wage demands could scupper his potential transfer to Turin.

As we all know, the management is relentlessly looking to lower the wage bill. The report claims that Asensio would command a yearly salary of 8 million euros.

The winger signed for Los Merengues in 2015 after making his breakthrough at Mallorca. He has 30 caps to his name with the Spanish national team.

Juve FC say

Asensio might be one of the most talented wingers in the market, but his reported wage demands are slightly exaggerated for a player who’s been on the shelf recently.

But if Juventus truly want to sign the former Espanyol man, the Growth Decree (applicable on talent signed from abroad) would lend them a hand, as the club would save 50% on taxes related to the player’s wages.