Juventus wants to offload Daniele Rugani in this transfer window, but they could be stuck with him for another campaign.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

The arrival of Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer is one of the clearest signs that Juve doesn’t trust him.

He should ideally leave the club if he wants to keep playing regularly, and there are clubs who want to add him to their squad.

Two of them are Lazio and Bologna, but Calciomercato reports that their major obstacle is that he earns too much.

The report claims he makes 3m euros at Juve per season, and there is no club that will pay him that to add him to their squad in this campaign.

Juve FC Says

Rugani will struggle to play this season if the other defenders ahead of him on the pecking order remain fit.

The defender has not developed into the world-class centre-back we thought he would be when he first burst onto the scene.

He is now one player that we need to offload, and we should do it in this window.

We probably should agree to subsidise his wages so that he can leave.