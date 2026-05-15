Juventus are already preparing for the summer transfer window as the club looks to strengthen its squad ahead of next season in an effort to return to winning major trophies.

The Bianconeri are determined to improve several areas of the team and are actively assessing potential additions before the current campaign comes to an end. With only two matches remaining this season, Juventus are already planning for what could become a crucial transfer window for the club’s future ambitions.

The Bianconeri are expected to target a combination of experienced players and emerging young talents as they attempt to build a stronger and more competitive squad. Juventus believe careful recruitment will be essential if they are to challenge consistently for domestic and European honours once again.

As part of that strategy, the club has reportedly increased its focus on younger players with high long-term potential, and several promising names have already been linked with a move to Turin.

Juventus Tracking Young Talent

One of the latest players to attract Juventus’ attention is Bendeguz Kovacs from AZ Alkmaar. The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest young talents currently emerging in Dutch football and has already begun attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

Kovacs’ performances and development in the Netherlands have reportedly impressed scouts from several top teams, with Juventus now becoming one of the clubs monitoring his progress closely.

The Bianconeri are believed to view the Hungarian youngster as a player who could develop into an important part of their future squad. Juventus have increasingly focused on signing talented young players in recent seasons as they attempt to build a sustainable long-term project.

Juventus Enters Competitive Transfer Race

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have officially joined the race to sign Kovacs and could make an attempt to secure his signature once the season concludes.

The report claims Juventus are fully aware that competition for the midfielder is becoming increasingly intense, with multiple clubs interested in bringing him in during the summer transfer window.

Despite the strong competition, Juventus remain eager to strengthen its squad with talented young players capable of contributing immediately while also developing further over time. Kovacs is now viewed as one of the promising prospects attracting significant attention ahead of the upcoming transfer window.