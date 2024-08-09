The Thiago Motta era is in full swing at Juventus, as he has promoted his first youngster from the Next Gen team to the senior squad.

One of the key reasons Juve appointed Motta as their manager was his excellent track record of developing young players, and the club continues to support him by surrounding him with experienced stars.

Juve’s Next Gen team serves as a breeding ground for talents with first-team potential, and several of these players featured during the pre-season. Among them, Nicolò Savona particularly stood out.

The 21-year-old defender impressed Motta enough to earn a recommendation for promotion. As a result, Juventus has offered Savona a new contract that runs until 2029, as confirmed on the club’s website.

The announcement also reveals that Savona is now officially a member of the first team and will be working under Thiago Motta’s guidance from now on.

A club statement reads: “Special day for Nicolò Savona, who today signs the extension of his contract until June 30, 2029. A signature that for him has double value, because from today Nicolò will be permanently included in the First Team roster.”

Juve FC Says

We have several talented youngsters in our Next Gen team and we expect many of them to be promoted under Motta.