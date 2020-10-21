Highly regarded Ligue 1 ace still very much a Juventus target

Juventus was one of the teams that wanted to sign Houssem Aouar this summer as the race for his signature was hot.

However, the Frenchman eventually remained at Lyon after a late failed bid by Arsenal to sign him.

The Gunners were the team that came closest to landing him after Juventus had signed Weston McKennie, but Juve wanted him too.

The Frenchman is one of the brightest midfield players in all of Europe at the moment.

At 22, he is expected to become even better in the coming seasons and a new report is claiming that Juve hasn’t binned the idea of signing him.

France Football via Calciomercato reports that the midfielder is still very much on Juve’s radar ahead of a future transfer.

The Bianconeri know first hand how good he is as he starred in the Champions League knockout matches between the clubs earlier this year.

He was one of Lyon’s best players in both legs of the Round of 16 tie.

Juve will, however, face serious competition for his signature from Real Madrid who didn’t move for him this summer because of financial constraints.

The midfielder sees Zinedine Zidane as an idol and the Real Madrid manager has also hinted that the midfielder might join his side in the future.