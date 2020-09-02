Higuain agent: ‘Gonzalo will leave Juventus’

Gonzalo Higuain’s brother/agent has confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer, however it may take time for a termination to be agreed.

New coach Andrea Pirlo confirmed that Pipita no longer features in the clubs plans for the upcoming season, having told the player that he will need to find a new club.

Speaking to Tuttosport, his brother/agent Nicholas confirmed that the Argentine striker will be leaving, but they will need to reach an agreement that suits everyone.

“Gonzalo still has a one-year contract,” he told Tuttosport, “but the club and Pirlo have unilaterally decided to say goodbye and therefore we must find a termination that represents a good agreement for everyone.

“We’ve not yet gone into details, we have only discussed the technical aspect. Pirlo and the managers have decided that there is no room for Gonzalo, now we’ll seek an agreement. I’m convinced there will be no major problems because we have a fantastic relationship with the managers.

“I think it will take a few weeks also for logistical reasons. I am in Buenos Aires and, not yet having an EU passport, I am struggling to reach Turin due to the pandemic. We are talking from a distance, but it will be important to meet.

“He has offers from France, England, Spain, China and USA, but none that are exciting. We will evaluate calmly, but two things are sure: Gonzalo will no longer play in Italy. And above all never at Boca Juniors. He grew up in the River and will never go to rivals.

“Hang up his boots? That’s bullshit, It’s not the time yet, he wants to play. He feels strong in his head and physique. As far as he will decide, but he wants to play again and abroad. Maybe he will return to Argentina in the future, not now.”