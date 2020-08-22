Higuain contract will be terminated

Juventus are reportedly determined to move Gonzalo Higuain on this summer, be it by transfer or through a contract termination.

The 32-year-old striker is one of the highest earners at the club but has just a year left on his contract in Turin.

Despite making an impact in his early years at Juve, the former Napoli striker is not in new coach Andrea Pirlo’s plans for the upcoming season and is expected to leave.

Tuttosport report that unlike last season, when Pipita managed to effectively force a stay with the club, this summer, he will have to leave.

The club would prefer to sell him outright, but a lack of interest and his wages could result in his contract being terminated by mutual consent.

Juve would effectively pay Higuain a severance, something they would prefer not to do, however its considered a more preferred option to having him at the club next season.