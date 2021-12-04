Higuain explains why he was against returning to Juventus amidst Covid-19 outbreak

In a world full of footballers attempting to live the life of a rock star, Gonzalo Higuain has always kept it real.

The former Juventus striker is first and foremost a family man who kept his private life away from the limelight throughout his memorable career.

The Argentine is currently living the autumn years of his great journey as a football player while representing Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

But with his brother and teammate Federico set to retire by the end of the season, Gonzalo could soon follow suit, especially after admitting that enjoys football less and less these days.

The 33-year-old endured a difficult patch in the last few years, struggling for form on the pitch and was also left devastated by the passing of his mother.

Higuain was one of the players who were against the restart of football following the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, and explained why he initially didn’t want to return to Juventus at that time.

“When I returned to Argentina in the pandemic, I didn’t want to go back to Juventus because it seemed an aberration that they continued to play with the number of deaths at the time,” said the bomber in an interview with ESPN via JuventusNews24.

“In football, they don’t care about people’s lives. They continued to play to keep the heads of those locked up in their homes occupied. I didn’t want to go back and got a lot of criticism for saying what I felt.”

The former Real Madrid and Napoli man also said that he no longer enjoys watching football because he feels that the game has changed with players no longer allowed to dribble and attempt a take-on.

El Pipita also spoke about the sacrifices that he had to make throughout his career, including leaving his newborn daughter to join the World Cup squad and having to deal with criticism for several years.

However, he says that he found a more relaxed approach in the United States, where people don’t judge a player based on every step he takes outside the pitch.