Higuain father: ‘He will stay at Juventus’

Gonzalo Higuain’s father believes it’s almost impossible for his son to return to River Plate just yet, insisting he is more likely to end his Juventus contract first.

The Argentine striker has been touted as one of the next players to leave the Bianconeri in the weeks ahead as the management look to overhaul the squad and significantly reduce the wage bill.

Higuain was rumoured to make a return to his homeland, having spent much of the lockdown period in Argentina with his sick mother, prompting speculation that a return to River Plate might be on the cards.

Despite the rumours, Pipita’s father Jorge told Planeta 947 that his son is more likely to remain in Turin and see out the final year of his contract.

“It is almost impossible that Gonzalo can return to play for River Plate,” Jorge Higuain told the news channel.

“He will not terminate his contract to freely join any other team. Juve? The rumours that the Bianconeri no longer want him in their team is just an invention.

“I think he will end his contract there, and then if he can, he will come to the River or play somewhere else.”