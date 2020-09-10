Multiple reports from Italian press suggest that Juventus and Gonzalo Higuain have reached an agreement for the termination of his contract.

Pipita had a year left to run on his deal with the Bianconeri but had been told that he didn’t feature in the clubs plans under new coach Andrea Pirlo.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca di Marzio reports via Twitter (see below) that the Argentine striker didn’t take part in club training today and that a termination has been agreed.

According to di Marzio, Higuain will travel to the USA to undertake a medial with David Beckham’s Inter Miami side, having agreed personal terms with the club.

#Higuain non si è allenato oggi con la @juventusfc, addio sancito: è partito poi per raggiungere #Miami dove firmerà con la squadra di #Beckam (Inter Miami) fino al 2022 @SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) September 10, 2020

Goal Italia’s Juventus correspondent Romeo Agresti confirmed the news, reporting that Higuain has terminated his Juve contract with immediate effect and a move to Inter Miami is imminent.

An official club announcement is expected tomorrow with the 33-year-old striker set to leave Turin before the weekend.