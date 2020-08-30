Higuain linked with Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain could make the move to MLS this summer to join Blaise Matuidi at Inter Miami.

The Argentine is in the last year of his contract and has been told by Juventus management and new coach Andrea Pirlo that he is not in the clubs plans for the new season.

Previous reports had linked him with a return to Argentina to play for River Plate, a move he reportedly preferred in order to be closer to his sick mother.

French journalist Abdellah Boulma now reports that Pipita has offers from the Premier League and other leagues outside Europe, however he is currently in advanced talks with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Higuain has spent three seasons with Juventus, winning the Scudetto three times and scoring 66 goals in 148 appearances for the Bianconeri.