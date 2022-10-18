Higuain reveals his next career step after retiring from football

Former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has hung up his boots as one of the finest goalscorers the game has ever seen.

The Argentinian played for illustrious clubs like Real Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea and Napoli.

He ended his career at the MLS side Inter Miami after winning trophies all over Europe.

The Argentinian has played under some of the best managers in the game and it would not be a surprise if he became one himself.

However, he has revealed what his next career step would be and it is not what some of us expect.

The striker said after his spell at the MLS side via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would love to study and become a mental coach . Being well psychologically I think is a very important aspect in any profession. Then you can put talent, sacrifice, strength into it, but if you are in excellent psychological health you will hardly get anything. I would love to study this. matter. In football it is fundamental and still has too little resonance as a topic.”

Juve FC Says

Higuain is one of the finest strikers we have had, even though he didn’t exactly repay the faith we had in him by scoring as much as he did in Naples.

He did have a good time at other clubs and will always be celebrated by the fans of the game.

We wish him the best of luck in his next career and he will succeed if he puts in the same level of dedication he had as a football player.