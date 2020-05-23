Higuain: ‘River Plate have everything’

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain believes Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate team ‘have everything’ and that he would ‘think about going back to retire.’

The Argentine reportedly held talks with River management while visiting his sick mother, prompting speculation that he could return to the club where he made his name.

“River is a club that gave me everything, from letting me develop to Real Madrid buying me, but right now I don’t know what’s going to happen. My head is here [in Turin],” Higuain told TyC Sports.

“Gallardo’s team are very exciting, they have quality, strength, everything…

“The truth that you watch them and their No 9 gets many chances. Clearly someone who played for River before will watch that team, see themselves there and say, ‘how nice’.

“Gallardo has caught everyone’s eyes and he’s earned it. I’d think about going back to River to retire.”