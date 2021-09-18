Higuain wants to a take a break from football following Miami experience

During his illustrious playing career, Gonzalo Higuain made the trip to Turin several times as an opponent for Juventus. However, he quickly earned the affection of the black and white crowd following his record breaking transfer in 2016.

The Argentine spearheaded Max Allegri’s attack between 2016 and 2018, scoring some vital goals in the process. Nonetheless, he was sacrificed by the club following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018, spending a season on loan between Milan and Chelsea.

El Pipita returned in 2019 for one last season with the Bianconeri, before making a permanent switch to Major League Soccer, joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami in the summer of 2020, where he currently plays alongside his brother, Federico.

The 33-year-old’s contract with the club runs until December 2022, and he revealed his desire to take a sabbatical from football following its expiry.

“I have one year left in my contract with Inter Miami, at the end of the deal I will take a sabbatical, taking a break from football and everything,” the Argentinean striker told ESPN 360 via Football Italia.

The veteran striker talked about his first experience in Europe following his move to Real Madrid.

“I was supposed to join Castilla or leave on loan, but when I arrived, I trained with the first team and after the second session, Capello told me: ‘You stay with us.’ After three or four days, I debuted as a starter in the Copa del Rey.

“With [Karim] Benzema, it was a healthy competition, we pushed each other to give our best. When Cristiano arrived, he scored 27 goals and I scored 26. Benzema arrived the following summer and I thought: ‘How many goals do I need to score?’ Karim brought out the best version of me and I did the same with him, he is an incredible No.9 and I didn’t expect it.”

Higuain also revealed Inter Miami’s ambitious project to sign Leo Messi one day.

“I don’t want to get in trouble, I don’t know about Leo in Miami. He signed for two years with PSG… The club want it, we’ll see.”