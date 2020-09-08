Higuain’s agent arrives for exit talks

Gonzalo Higuain’s brother/agent has arrived in Turin to begin talks over the termination of the strikers Juventus contract.

Goal Italia report that Pipita’s brother, Nicholas, landed in Turin last night and is set to meet with club management after the striker was directly informed by new coach Andrea Pirlo that he no longer features in the clubs pans for the upcoming season.

Among the clubs interested, Goal Italia suggest that MLS side Inter Miami are in the lead to sign the 32-year-old, and for his part, Higuain is open to the idea of a switch to the US.

The striker is open to trying a new brand of football at this later point of his career, less demanding, but still a new adventure for him in a different league.

Nicholas Higuain is expected to meet with Juve management today and begin talks to terminate his brothers contract, despite a year remaining on his €7.5 million per year deal.