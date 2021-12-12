His new manager could force Juventus’ target out next month

Juventus has been waiting to sign Paul Pogba in the summer as a free agent, but he could leave Manchester United much earlier.

The Frenchman developed his career in Turin between 2012 and 2016 before moving to United.

He hasn’t been appreciated very much there and looks set to run down his deal at the English club.

A report via Football Italia maintains the Bianconeri still wants him as a free agent in the summer.

However, Todofichajes is reporting that the new United boss, Ralf Rangnick, could force him out earlier.

The German believes there is no need to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer because he does not feel confident that Pogba will deliver his best performance for the club in the second half of this season.

Juve FC Says

If Pogba leaves United next month, it would be hard for Juve to sign him.

The Bianconeri has too many midfielders who need to be offloaded to raise funds and create room in the squad for the Frenchman.

However, United might fail in their attempt to force him out sooner if he has made up his mind to leave as a free agent.

If that happens, then Max Allegri’s men can get their man at the end of this season as long as they can see off competition from his other suitors.