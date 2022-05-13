“His priority is to remain” Agent delivers an update on the future of Juventus midfielder

Federico Bernardeschi’s agent, Federico Pastorello, has revealed the midfielder’s priority is to continue playing for Juventus.

The Azzurri star has a few more weeks left on his current deal and the club has not concluded talks with him yet.

Since he moved to Turin in 2017, he has ignored interest from clubs outside the Bianconeri and the midfielder will continue if he gets a new deal from them.

Juve has several out of contract players in their current squad and they would be keen to ensure the best remain in the group.

However, it remains unclear if Bernardeschi is one of their key men, but the player wants to stay.

Pastorello said via Calciomercato: “I do not comment on other players’ situations. But I never had the perception that Federico was not reconfirmed. Maybe there is a role play and they can give you the feeling of not being so important in the project. But with Juve the dialogue for the renewal is open. His priority is to remain. Then, it is normal that he should open up to alternatives, which there are: he does not imagine himself in a club that is not a top club. Juve is, but there are also others.”

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been a useful squad member for us so far and he probably can still do a job if he stays at the club.

While we look to bring in more quality players and offload some of our current deadwood, we also need to consider having squad depth.

That is why it remains key to keep some of our current options even if they are not starters.