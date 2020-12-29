“His time with the Bianconeri has finished” Juventus star urged to change clubs

Paulo Dybala has been urged by Former Palermo vice-president Guglielmo Miccichè to leave Juventus for Napoli.

The Argentinean has struggled in Turin this season with the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as Juve’s new manager not being helpful to him.

The club is gradually changing the way they play as a team, but no one expects a player with Dybala’s talents to struggle to fit in.

Miccichè was at Palermo when Dybala made the move to Juve and claims that they wanted to sell the attacker to Napoli.

They felt that the Partenopei was the best team for him to move to, but his agent wanted him to join Juve and ultimately won that battle.

Miccichè now advises Dybala to leave Juve and make the move to Naples, he encouraged Napoli to try to sign him as well.

“With (then Palermo President Maurizio) Zamparini, we were in the process of selling Dybala to Napoli,” Miccichè told Radio Kiss Kiss as quoted by Football Italia.

“However, his agent was pushing for Juventus and in the end he went to Turin. I would advise him without question to think of Napoli for his future and I suggest Napoli try to sign him. It’d be a perfect union.

“Dybala has to leave Juventus, his time with the Bianconeri has finished. He should run to Napoli, as he’d find the ideal environment that he needs with the passion of the fans and a coach like Rino Gattuso.”

Dybala has attracted a lot of attention recently, but he remains contracted to Juve until 2022.