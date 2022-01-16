“His timing of the runs from the right is better” Allegri discusses McKennie’s best position

Weston McKennie has been in good goal-scoring form in recent matches after netting against Inter Milan and Udinese.

The American is one of the Juventus players that struggled at the start of this season.

He showed he can deliver in the last campaign, but it seemed he didn’t fit into the system of Max Allegri when this season began.

That has changed now, and he is proving too good to be on the bench at the club.

One of the secrets to his fine form is his position in the starting lineup, and Allegri explains it after the 2-0 win against Udinese.

The Juve gaffer said via Football Italia: “He is attacking, especially down the right, because I don’t think he had a good game on the left. His timing of the runs from the right is better, he finds himself in front of goal, but struggles more on the left.

“The goal he scored in the Supercoppa on Wednesday was coming from the right too. He is one of these players with a different view of the pitch from one side to the other.

“I was the opposite, I did better on the left and cutting inside. Paul Pogba is better on the left, Vidal on the right, when Khedira was on the left it fell like he was running into a brick wall. It’s characteristics, maybe they have one more dominant eye or something!”

Juve FC Says

In this second half of the season, Juve needs its stars to become better contributors to the overall good of the team.

The Bianconeri has some catching up to do in the race for a place in the top four, as well as winning a trophy in this campaign.

Fans had hoped that their players will perform better in this second half and it seems McKennie is responding to that expectation.