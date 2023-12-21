Juventus could sign either Kalvin Phillips or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg next month as they seek to strengthen their midfield following the absences of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

The Old Lady is in contention with Inter Milan for the Serie A title and recognises the need for a stronger squad to compete with the Nerazzurri.

The losses of Fagioli and Pogba have dealt a significant blow, despite their ability to remain competitive.

The Bianconeri are now ready to add either Phillips or Hojbjerg from the Premier League to their team.

Football Italia reports that Juventus is making progress in their pursuit of the Englishman, but their manager, Max Allegri, prefers to work with Hojbjerg.

It remains unclear which player will ultimately join them, but Juventus would be in better shape with the addition of either in January.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg has played more games for Tottenham in the last year than Phillips has played since he moved to City.

The City man may be easier to sign. However, Hojbjerg will most likely provide better value, which might be the reason why Allegri wants to work with the Dane.

But we expect him to make the most of any player the club eventually signs to add to his squad.