Juventus is intensifying their efforts to secure the services of Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg in the upcoming January transfer window, as they brace for a potential ban on Paul Pogba.

In recent weeks, several midfielders have been linked with a move to the club, but it seems Juventus is inclined to bring in just one.

Højbjerg has been a favourite among most of the Tottenham managers since his arrival at the club. However, the new Spurs boss appears to have different preferences, leading to the Danish midfielder spending a considerable portion of the season on the bench and seeking a new opportunity.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is showing a strong interest in adding Højbjerg to their squad, with his agent already present in Turin to commence negotiations for the transfer.

While Tottenham is reportedly seeking 30 million euros for the transfer, Juventus is reportedly exploring a loan-to-buy agreement, which would likely involve a lower initial payment. This approach is influenced by Højbjerg’s contract, which is set to expire in 2025.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg would bring a lot of quality to our squad and it is a surprise that he spends more time on the bench at Tottenham now because he is one of their finest options.

He is more experienced than most of the other players we are targeting and would be a good signing if we can pull off the transfer.