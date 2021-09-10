“Holding him back is clear” Cherubini discusses Dybala’s future and Locatelli transfer

Juventus director of football Federico Cherubini says keeping Paulo Dybala is a priority for the club and he hopes they achieve that before insisting that they are not the only club struggling with contract renewals.

The Bianconeri are facing tough financial times that have seen them lose Cristiano Ronaldo already this summer.

They have been in talks with Dybala over a new deal since last season and yet they haven’t been able to reach an agreement with the Argentinian yet.

Another negotiation that publicly displayed their financial struggles was signing Manuel Locatelli.

They went back and forth with Sassuolo before eventually reaching an agreement over a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Cherubini says it doesn’t matter how long it took because the most important thing is that they have signed him.

He added that keeping Dybala is clearly their choice and even Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that he is an important part of his plans.

He told Tuttosport as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There is optimism for his signing. All the teams in Italy have problems with renewals but I I’m calm.

“As for Locatelli, it doesn’t matter how many meetings you make if you come to an agreement. And all the parties want to reach a satisfactory understanding.

“Dybala has a centrality in the project and has the age and characteristics to do so. holding him back is clear and was expressed by Allegri.”