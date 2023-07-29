Juventus is currently focusing their search for a new right wing-back on two main targets: Emil Holm and Timothy Castagne reports Tuttojuve.

With the departure of Juan Cuadrado from the club, Juventus has already added Timothy Weah to their squad during this transfer window. However, they believe that one more player is needed to fill the right wing-back position at the Allianz Stadium.

Timothy Castagne is one of their top choices for this role, as he brings valuable experience from his time at Atalanta in Serie A. Talks with Leicester City for his signature are expected to continue as Juventus is particularly keen on the Belgian player.

Regardless of the outcome of their pursuit of Castagne, Juventus has also expressed interest in Emil Holm from Spezia. Holm stood out as a remarkable performer for his club during the last season, catching the attention of the Bianconeri. They see him as a player who could thrive within their squad and add depth to their right-wing back position.

Juve FC Says

Holm and Castagne are two fine players who will do well for us, but we probably should focus on the Belgian, as we already have a young right-sided player in Weah.

He would bring much-needed experience to the dressing room and on the pitch as we bid to get back to the top of Italian football before the next term finishes.