“Honestly,” Kulusevski admits his future is uncertain

Dejan Kulusevski, currently on loan at Tottenham, has expressed uncertainty about his future after the club failed to secure a place in European competition for the upcoming season.

Kulusevski joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal that is set to expire at the end of this season, with an option for the club to make the move permanent for a fee.

However, it appears unlikely that Spurs will exercise that option, leaving the Swedish attacker unsure about his next steps as the season comes to a close.

When asked about his future, Kulusevski admitted his uncertainty saying via Football Italia: “I don’t know honestly… we will see. I’m just focused on the pitch, I tried to do as good as I can and now of course it’s time to speak with the club.”

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski is a talented player, but it is worrying that he did not do so well at Tottenham, even though he made a very good start.

The attacker does not fit the style of Max Allegri and he will hardly play if he returns to the club, which is why we need to sort out his future as soon as we can.

If he joins us in pre-season and does well, the club might be tempted to keep him in the group beyond this term.