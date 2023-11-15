Nicolo Fagioli has expressed his joy after receiving a new contract offer from Juventus. The midfielder, who has been with Juve since his early teens, faced a ban until the following year due to betting-related offences.

Despite the potential for other clubs to terminate his contract, Juventus chose to stand by Fagioli, continuing to fully pay his wages. In a clear demonstration of their support and desire to show him appreciation, the club has extended his contract until 2028.

Although the midfielder will be sidelined until the end of this season and may not participate in club football for the remainder of the term, Juventus has demonstrated their commitment to him by securing a new deal, a gesture that Fagioli has expressed his delight about.

“I am happy and honoured to sign my new contract with Juventus,” wrote Fagioli on Instagram.

“I grew up at Juve as man and a player, now this bond will continue to grow.

“I want to thank my family, the fans, my teammates and all the members of Juventus for their support.

“I will always be grateful and thankful. To the end.”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli has been one of the best players at Juve since he broke into the team and the midfielder deserves to earn the contract.

We are sending the right message to all our players that we will support them always with this deal for Fagioli.