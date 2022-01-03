Hope for Juventus as a key competitor considers an alternative to Vlahovic

Juventus has had to face serious competition in the race for Dusan Vlahovic.

The likes of Manchester City and Tottenham have both been linked with a move for the Serbian as well.

If these other suitors turn their attention elsewhere, it would make things easy for Juve and that could happen soon.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia claims Tottenham is now considering a move for Romelu Lukaku instead.

The Belgian worked with Antonio Conte at Inter Milan and they won Serie A last season.

He has recently been banished from the Chelsea first-team following a controversial interview.

It remains unclear how long he will remain in exile or if Chelsea would even consider selling him.

Spurs are preparing to land the former Manchester United man if he becomes available and have now abandoned their pursuit of Vlahovic.

Juve FC Says

With less competition, it becomes much easier for Juve to get Vlahovic, but the likes of Atletico Madrid and City are still in the race.

Having been in excellent form at Fiorentina in Serie A, we could expect him to favour a move that keeps him in the competition.

That plays to Juve’s advantage, but the lure of playing for another top club in Europe or for a manager like Pep Guardiola could see him leave Italy.

If Juve can match the offers of clubs outside the country, we could have him in our squad by next season.