Juventus have been handed a sudden opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen, despite the striker’s firm desire to return to Galatasaray during this transfer window. The Nigerian enjoyed a highly successful loan spell with the Turkish club last season and has made it clear that he wants to continue his career there.

Osimhen has already turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi side Al Hilal, who were prepared to pay him more than he could earn in Europe. However, the striker rejected the move and is focused on securing a return to Galatasaray.

Napoli’s rejection of payment structure opens door

Galatasaray have submitted multiple bids for Osimhen and eventually agreed to match his €75 million release clause. However, they want to pay the fee in instalments, a proposal Napoli have turned down. The Italian club are insisting on receiving the full amount upfront.

That stance has opened the door slightly for Juventus, who remain interested in signing the striker. Napoli would prefer to sell Osimhen abroad, but the rejection of Galatasaray’s payment terms has created a small window for the Bianconeri to revisit their interest.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now closely monitoring the situation and could make a renewed attempt to bring the striker to Turin, especially if Galatasaray fail to meet Napoli’s financial demands.

Victor Osimhen (Getty Images)

Osimhen still prefers Galatasaray

Despite the opening, the situation remains complex. Osimhen has set his sights on a return to Galatasaray and has shown no indication that he would consider a switch to Juventus at this stage. Unless the Turkish side change their approach to the payment or Osimhen reconsiders his stance, Juve will find it difficult to get the deal over the line.

Napoli, for their part, are in no rush to sell unless their valuation is met in full and upfront. For now, the Naples outfit are holding firm and the striker’s future remains unresolved, but Juventus will be watching closely in case the door opens further.