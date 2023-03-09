Hope for Juventus as two officials win a minor appeal

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to get their 15-point deductions overturned after Federico Cherubini and Fabio Paratici won an appeal.

The Bianconeri had been deducted points for their use of capital gains, while the officials were banned for different periods for their involvement in the act.

Juve has maintained its innocence and contested the decision in court, while the executives who were banned also contested their bans.

A report on Football Italia reveals the appeal won by Paratici and Cherubini will allow Juve lawyers to gain access to a secret document the FIGC Prosecutor sent COVISOC in April 2021.

It seems not to be a big deal, but the Bianconeri hopes it will play a key role in their bid to build a strong defence and get the points deduction overturned.

Juve FC Says

We need all the documents and resources available to us to get this case won.

Getting the points deduction reversed will save our season and we need to achieve that as quickly as possible.

This is because it will also boost the morale of our players and ensure they win even more matches.

But for now, they need to keep playing to win regardless of the situation.