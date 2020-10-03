Houssem Aouar to Juventus rumours explained

Juventus is one of the teams that have been linked with a move for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar this summer.

The Frenchman seems to be on his way out of the French side, with Arsenal now considered his most likely destination.

Juve reportedly called Lyon about the 22-year-old, according to RMC via CalcioMercato.

However, Calciomercato is reporting that while Juve likes the midfielder and he is one of their transfer targets, they never opened real negotiations to sign him.

It adds that when both clubs spoke, it was mainly about the outgoing Danielle Rugani.

The midfielder might be closing in on a move to Arsenal, but he was eager to join Juventus when the Bianconeri were put forward as a possible destination.

Manchester City was another team whom he wanted to join as well, but the former Premier League champions have also not pursued their interest in him.

Juve would have landed him, but for their current financial troubles, no thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lyon’s €50m asking price also makes him a player that is above Juve’s budget, at least for this summer.

Juve has instead focused their attention on landing Fiorentina’s attacker, Federico Chiesa and he might become one of their players in the next few days.