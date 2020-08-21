Houssem Aouar wants Juventus move

Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Houssem Aouar reportedly would prefer a move to Juventus, despite interest from Manchester City and Arsenal.

Le10Sport report that the 22-year-old has likely played his final game for the Ligue 1 side, following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich.

According to the report, Aouar wants to take up a new challenge at the highest level in European football and has a clear idea of his next destination: Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Arsenal are all interested in the versatile midfielder, however Le10Sport suggest it’s Juventus who are in ‘pole position’ to land the player.

The arrival of new coach Andrea Pirlo reportedly gives more weight to a potential move and Aouar has a clear preference for the Bianconeri this summer.

Aouar has been with Lyon since age eleven, having come through their youth academy before becoming a firm member of the starting XI.