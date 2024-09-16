On Sunday, Juventus fans received pleasant news as the club announced the return of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini.

The 40-year-old valiantly served the Old Lady’s cause on the pitch between 2005 and 2022 before embarking on a late-career experience in Major League Soccer.

The iconic defender hung his boots almost a year ago, and a return to Turin has been on the cards ever since.

Chiellini has often been described as one of the most educated and academic stars during his heyday. He earned a PhD in Business Administration while he was active on the pitch.

Therefore, taking up an administrative role at his beloved club felt inevitable.

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) reveals the background behind the Italian’s much-anticipated return to Continassa.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the comeback was preceded by a meeting between Chiellini and Juventus majority owner John Elkann. The summit took place in the United States last summer.

As the source explains, the Exor CEO has often been skeptical about appointing former players in managerial roles, preferring to rely on administrative specialists.

However, Elkann was highly impressed and surprised by Chiellini and his knowledgeable approach.

The Livorno native will be representing the club in their discussions with international organizations, the likes of FIFA, UEFA and the ECA.