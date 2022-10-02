How a player’s request scuppered his summer move to Juventus

Juventus had a widely reported interest in Marko Arnautovic in the summer as they searched for a new striker.

The Austrian scored in double figures last season, and it caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

Several reports claim Bologna refused to listen to Juventus’ offer because he was untouchable.

Considering his importance to their team, it made sense that they wanted to keep him at all costs.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the striker spoke to the Bianconeri about the move.

But they couldn’t find an agreement because he had asked to become a starter.

Juve has Dusan Vlahovic as their main striker, so anyone joining must accept the role of a backup.

However, Arnautovic wanted more, and the Black and Whites could not offer it to him.

Juve FC Says

Arnautovic has had a good time in Serie A since he moved to the competition, and he could have done a good job for us.

However, we signed Arkadiusz Milik instead, and the Pole has also been fantastic.

We need to focus on achieving more with Milik at the moment because he is the player in our possession.

Fielding him and Vlahovic on the same team is a partnership that could take us to the next level.