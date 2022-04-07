How a strong finish for the season can boost Juve’s coffers

As most of us would agree, Juventus have largely failed to meet the expectations laid at the beginning of the campaign.

The Bianconeri suffered from another early Champions League elimination and have now all but conceded defeat in the Scudetto race.

Max Allegri’s men can only hope to save face by finishing within the top four in the Serie A standings and winning the Coppa Italia trophy (reminiscently to Andrea Pirlo’s side last season).

But aside from the prestige, la Gazzetta dello Sport explains how Juventus need to end their campaign on a high note in order to boost their coffers, with almost 12 million euros still on the table.

According to the pink newspaper, reaching the final of the Italian Cup will be important for the finances, as the tournament’s winner will receive a prize of 2.8 millions, while the runner up will be in line for 1.2 millions.

Moreover, the final placement on the Serie A table is also significant. Although all top four spots guarantee qualification for next season’s Champions League, the prize money differ between each position.

The source believes that the Old Lady would receive 16.2 millions for finishing fourth in the league, while the prize would lift up to 20.8 millions for a third place finish and 25.4 if they end up in second place.