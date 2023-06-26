How Adriano Galliani inspired Juventus to choose Giuntoli

Juventus is nearing the appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as their next Sporting Director, as he approaches a potential release from his contract with Napoli.

Securing the services of Giuntoli has proven to be a challenge for Juventus, as Napoli has been reluctant to let go of the director who played a pivotal role in their triumph of winning the league title after three decades.

However, Juventus has persistently expressed their interest in Giuntoli, and it appears that he may soon find himself in Turin, joining the club sooner than anticipated.

According to Il Bianconero, the origins of Juventus’ interest in Giuntoli trace back to a conversation between Adriano Galliano and the new Juventus board during a match against Monza last season in Turin. Galliano recommended Giuntoli as an ideal candidate to support the club’s progression.

Embracing Galliano’s suggestion, Juventus embarked on a charm offensive to secure Giuntoli’s addition to their team, and this pursuit has been ongoing since that encounter.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is a good executive and Galliano has been in this business long enough to know a good boardroom candidate when he sees one.

The incredible job Giuntoli did at Napoli makes him the ideal man for the role in Turin and we need to do all we can to get him through the door soon.

But we have to move fast on some targets and make some critical decisions before Napoli frees him to work for us.