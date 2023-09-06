Alex Sandro was a player that Juventus considered offloading last season due to perceived underperformance. Despite having been a trusted member of the squad for several years, he was no longer meeting the highest standards expected.

Juventus had plans to sell him during the summer transfer window and had identified Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte as a potential replacement. However, their attempts to move Sandro out of the club were unsuccessful. Calciomercato reports that the Brazilian left-back rejected efforts to facilitate his departure from the club.

As a result of Sandro’s decision to stay, Juventus was unable to secure the signing of Laporte. The Spanish international subsequently made a move to Saudi Arabia instead of joining Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Laporte was on our radar for a long time and for good reason, as he was one of the finest defenders in the Premier League when he was a regular at City.

The Citizens signed younger players and he struggled to play, but he could have done a superb job for us as a left centre-back.

Sandro scuppered that move, but we do not expect him to remain in Turin beyond this season and he is not a player that we will miss for any reason.