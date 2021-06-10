How Allegri and Cherubini will help Juventus in tying down Dybala

After a complicated campaign, Paulo Dybala is currently on holidays, recharging his batteries in order to bounce back next season.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Argentine welcomed back his former manager Massimiliano Allegri with a message, who retuned the favor with a phone call.

The two men have apparently overcame their differences from the coach’s last campaign in Turin, and are more than happy to be able to work together once more, with Max firmly believing that the number 10 is the most talented player at his disposal in attack.

Whilst La Joya is said to be primarily focused on the pitch, his contractual situation remains unresolved, and his current deal is due to expire twelve months later.

However, new sporting director Federico Cherubini will make the star’s renewal his first priority. Whilst his predecessor Fabio Paratici had his misunderstandings with the player’s agent Jorge Antun, Cherubini will be looking to resolve the situation in the near future.

Dybala and his entourage are asking for a raise on his current contract (which is set at 7 million euros as net wages) and, the club’s hierarchy would be willing to offer him a deal between 8.5 and 10 millions per year, which is considered to be a fair one amidst the current financial troubles.

Therefore, it seems that the star’s contract renewal is no longer a mission impossible as it seemed to be throughout the previous campaign, with both parties having the intentions to continue their collaboration.